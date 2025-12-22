Husband and wife Kate and Dan Stevens have jointly won the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award at the Gwynedd Sports Awards 2025.
Held at Galeri Caernarfon on 4 December and hosted by Byw’n lach, the event highlights exceptional individuals and teams across a range of sports, celebrating their hard work, dedication and talent.
Kate and Dan, longstanding members of Club Hwylio Dyfi / Dovey Yacht Club, were praised for the way in which they have encouraged 9-13-year-old children from Aberdyfi, Tywyn, Llanegryn, Pennal and Aberystwyth to have a go at sailing for the first time by participating in the Club’s ‘Summer of Sailing’ scheme.
This initiative has been running for three years and provides youngsters with a pathway to progress from being complete novice sailors, to participating in club and national racing events and then on to become sailing instructors and assistant instructors. The scheme was also recognised during the award ceremony as it was runner up in the ‘Sports Event of the Year’ category.
Kate said: “Dan and I were delighted to receive this award and it’s fantastic that all the hard work of not just Dan and myself, but many other volunteers at Club Hwylio Dyfi, has been recognised.
“Over the past three years since the launch of the ‘Summer of Sailing’ scheme, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed helping local youngsters get out on the water and have a lot of fun.”
Ian Bayliss, Commodore of Club Hwylio Dyfi, said: “Kate and Dan’s enthusiasm and energy has been infectious and it’s clear that participants in the ‘Summer of Sailing’ initiative have really enjoyed discovering sailing for the first time.
“Several children, who have never stepped into a boat before, have gone on to become enthusiastic racers at both club and national level.
“This initiative offers a clear pathway for any young person who likes the idea of being out on the water, but has no previous sailing experience.
“The scheme will run again in 2026 and will start the week before the schools’ summer holidays.
“Anybody who is interested in participating can obtain further information by either e-mailing [email protected], visiting our website, www.doveyyachtclub.org.uk, or by keeping an eye on our Facebook and Instagram pages for further updates.”
