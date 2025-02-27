During the school half term holidays, Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion organised two successful Lego workshops in Llechryd and Aberystwyth for children age 6 to 11 years old through the medium of Welsh.
The purpose of the workshops was to offer an afternoon for children to re-create their local area out of Lego through working together and socialising through the medium of Welsh.
Children had the opportunity to work as a team, create their names out of Lego, build buildings and attractions in Llechryd or Aberystwyth and had a chance to show their work to others in the group. It was an opportunity for the children to make new friends.
As the Welsh Language Development Initiative for Ceredigion, Cered hold monthly Lego Clubs in Lampeter, Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, New Quay and Tregaron where children come together to socialise and learn more about local history by re-creating buildings or attractions in their town or village.
Hannah James, organiser of the Lego workshops on behalf of Cered, said: “It's fantastic to see so many children coming to attend the Lego workshops. It is extremely important to carry out activities through the medium of Welsh outside of school and during the school holidays. The workshops are a way to get children of all language abilities together to enjoy a creative activity like Lego which is still popular with young children."
Cllr Catrin M.S. Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services said: "It’s a great thing that so many children have enjoyed the Lego workshops in Llechryd and Aberystwyth, making it a popular and inclusive activity. Hosting social events such as these are great as it gives children an opportunity to speak Welsh outside of school to help them see the language as a social language rather than a language for the classroom.”
If you would like more information about out Lego Clubs that Menter Iaith Ceredigion organise across Ceredigion, contact [email protected]