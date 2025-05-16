Plascrug leisure centre in Aberystwyth is to host a week of free kids events this half term.
Half term runs from Monday, 26 May until Friday, 30 May.
The Ceredigion County Council run leisure centre will start the free events with a messy play on Tuesday, 27 May between 10 and 11am.
Later on Tuesday, a multi sports event will be held for 7-11 year olds between 2 and 4pm.
Two events will be held on Thursday, starting with balance bike sessions between 10 and 11am for youngsters aged between 1-4 years old.
A racket sports event will be held on Thursday afternoon between 2-4pm for 7-12 year olds and will include table tennis, short tennis, badminton and pickleball.
On Friday, there will be a bouncy castle for children aged between 3-8 years old between 1 and 2pm.
All these events are free, but pre-booking is essential due to limited spaces.
To book a spot, phone reception on 01970 624579 or call in to the leisure centre.