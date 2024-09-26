Llanfair Art Group members travelled to Llandudno on Wednesday, 25 September to see the latest exhibition of paintings by local artist, David Grosvenor.
The exhibition is on display at the new Ffin y Parc Gallery.
An art group spokesperson said: “After a magical train journey through the mountains (literally) and the Conwy Valley, members were delighted to be met at the door of the gallery by David, who showed them round the exhibition, discussing his paintings and sharing his love of art.
“All agreed that the day had been inspiring and a brilliant chance to broaden their art experience.
“David was delighted to welcome members of Llanfair Art Group and is seen here chatting and showing them his work.”