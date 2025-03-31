Members of Llanfair Art Group took the train to visit the Museum of Modern Art at Machynlleth.
Member and ex-museum curator Nick Winterbotham co-ordinated the visit, providing notes to enhance the experience.
The main exhibition comprised breathtaking drawings based on Dylan Thomas’s “Under Milk Wood” by Bonnie Hawkins, with the museum’s permanent exhibition including works by Sir Kyffin Williams, William Selwyn and James Dickson Innes.
The works of art were rivalled by stunning views from the train featuring sea and mountain views to inspire the artists.
Members Joy Hughes, Wendy Jones and Carol Miller are pictured enjoying one of the world’s most scenic rail journeys on the Cambrian Coast line.