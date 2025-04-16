Community spirit was vividly to the fore in Tawel yma heno from 'A Oes Heddwch' ('Is There Peace'), the 2017 show by Aled Wyn Hughes and Guto Dafydd marking the centenary of the death of Trawsfynydd's Hedd Wyn, with soldiers at the front weary and longing to return home. Strongest of all perhaps from the community angle was the final number Geiriau gwag from the magnificent Cwmni Theatr Meirion show 'Er Mwyn Yfory' ('For Tomorrow') created for the 1997 Bala National Eisteddfod, which tells the story of the late C19 struggle against the church imposition of tithes and general oppression by 'y gyfundrefn', 'the system'. 'Heddiw mae'n rhaid i mi herio' – 'today I must challenge'; 'y balchder yn deillio draw', 'pride is flowing'. This was an uplifting note to end on, and would normally have been the end of the season; there remains however the piano recital by Ignas Macknickas postponed from January, on Friday, 30 May.