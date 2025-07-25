Llwyngwril’s Annual Village Fete and Dog Show takes place at Hendre Hall this Saturday, 26 July.
It starts at 11am and free parking is available in the field next to Hendre Hall.
Stalls this year include Sarah from TEG-Beauty, Paul and Pauline Trees & Bees with their honey and balms from Arthog and the bees themselves, Kathryn’s Krafts, Heavenley Crystals, Angie Farthing fruit preserves, chutneys and fudge, Maiden Art and Interiors, and Ernie Puddick plants.
Fairbourne Community Responders will be giving helpful medical advice and there will be a Wales Air Ambulance fundraising stall and a collection of classic cars.
At 12.30pm watch the Dog Show! Register your furry friend on the day for Prettiest Bitch, Most Handsome Dog, Cutest Puppy, Golden Oldie, Dog with Waggiest Tail, Best Sausage Catcher, Best Rescue/Rehomed dog, Best Dog/Owner look-a-like, Young Handlers Class, Best Turned-Out Dog and Best in Show.
The Coffee Shop will serve food and hot drinks will be served in takeout cups to serve people faster.
