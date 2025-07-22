A former Aberystwyth University student is the youngest person to run seven ultra-marathons, in seven continents, in just seven weeks!
Morgan Thompson, who works for the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), has raised over £10,400 for the Wales Air Ambulance after taking on the huge challenge.
With the blessing and support of his employers, Morgan completed 50km runs in Rothera (Antarctica), Patagonia (South America), New York (North America), Casablanca (Africa), Singapore (Asia), Sydney (Australasia) and returned to Wales for the final European leg in Tenby.
Morgan, 23, said: “I’m relieved it’s over now! I really enjoyed the whole experience, but I can safely say there won’t be any more ultramarathons for me for a little while.
“Since completing the challenge, I’ve felt a mix of pride and genuine gratitude. It was tough, but the support from so many people has been incredible. Seeing so many get behind it and knowing the funds raised will make a real difference definitely made it all worth it.
“The amount raised has been overwhelming. I’m incredibly grateful for the support. Every single donation motivated me to keep pushing myself.
“It’s been a real privilege to represent such a worthwhile charity and to see how generous and encouraging people have been.”
Morgan, who is currently working his first season with BAS as a Station General Assistant at Rothera Research Station in Antarctica, said the idea started when he “thought it would be pretty epic” to run his first marathon in Antarctica.
“From there, I decided to go all in and turn it into something bigger – combining my love of travel, adventure, and pushing myself with raising money for a cause close to my heart.
“It’s been an incredible experience working down here, and I couldn't have taken on this challenge without all the support from BAS.
“Wales Air Ambulance is absolutely vital. Growing up, I’d often see the helicopters flying overhead and be in awe.
“Over the years, friends and family have needed their services, and I’ve seen first-hand just how crucial it is to be able to reach remote parts of Wales. It’s a charity that serves the whole country and saves lives. That makes Wales Air Ambulance a charity I’m proud to have represented.”
Christian Sullivan, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager for South Wales, said: “Morgan has done incredibly well with his epic challenge of completing seven ultra-marathons in seven continents in just seven weeks, all in aid of our lifesaving Charity, which we’re extremely grateful of.
“It’s a challenge most people would shy away from but Morgan’s determination to complete his fundraiser, whilst raising much-needed funds for the Wales Air Ambulance was amazing.
“He is a wonderful supporter of our lifesaving charity and has raised an amazing amount for us. We massively appreciate the effort Morgan has gone to, and we’re delighted he’s the youngest person to complete this challenge. He should be extremely proud of himself.
“Thank you to everyone who donated to Morgan’s fundraiser.”
