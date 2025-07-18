Last Sunday saw the Llanybydder charity tractor run take place, this year the event was restricted to vintage and classic tractors only and a great turnout of 53 tractors took to the lanes surrounding the area.
The run visited two care homes en route the first one being Maesyfelin in Drefach.
The convoy of tractors moved onwards towards Rhuddlan on a figure of eight loop back through Llanybydder and up the Rhydcymerau road to the All y Mynydd care home.
The 15 mile run then continued on up towards Llanybydder mountain before descending back to the start finish at the Evans Bros mart premises.
Organisers Gary Jones and Peter Davies from Drefach would like to thank all the drivers for turning up, as well as the public and businesses that gave generous donations and raffle prizes.
The run raise £1,200 which will be equally split between the two care homes.
