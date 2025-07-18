Last Sunday saw the Llanybydder charity tractor run take place, this year the event was restricted to vintage and classic tractors only and a great turnout of 53 tractors took to the lanes surrounding the area.

The run visited two care homes en route the first one being Maesyfelin in Drefach.

Residents at Maesyfelin home enjoyed seeing the tractors (Gary Jones)

The convoy of tractors moved onwards towards Rhuddlan on a figure of eight loop back through Llanybydder and up the Rhydcymerau road to the All y Mynydd care home.

Mrs Gwili Jones and Sian Davies Gwili Hafod enjoyed and supported the run well (Gary Jones)

The 15 mile run then continued on up towards Llanybydder mountain before descending back to the start finish at the Evans Bros mart premises.

Peter Davies heads back towrds Llanybydder on his MF35 (Gary Jones)

Organisers Gary Jones and Peter Davies from Drefach would like to thank all the drivers for turning up, as well as the public and businesses that gave generous donations and raffle prizes.

A convoy of tractors head into Allty Mynydd care home (Gary Jones)

The run raise £1,200 which will be equally split between the two care homes.

A vintage Allis Chalmers tractor came from Crymych to support the run (Gary Jones)