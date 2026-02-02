Jose treated members, who gathered at Parlwr Mawr at the Dragon Theatre at 7pm on Wednesday, 28 January for their first meeting back after their Christmas break, to an exceptional culinary masterclass giving some secrets from his own dishes and providing plenty of inspiration for the ladies to recreate at home. Upcoming events include a dining experience at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor on 5 February and a festive trip to the Aberdyfi Panto on 7 February. Looking further ahead, members are preparing for the NFWI Wales Conference in Aberystwyth on 26 March.