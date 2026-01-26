A unanimous vote of no confidence in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) has been passed in Tywyn by residents fighting for the reinstatement of Dyfi Ward and other hospital services.
The vote was made at a public meeting at Neuadd Pendre on Thursday, 22 January, which 113 people attended.
Hosted by South Meirionnydd Older People’s Forum and Tywyn Hospital Action Group, speakers included Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and retired surgeon and campaigner for BEDS - End corridor care in A and E, Jon Osborne.
Mr ap Gwynfor told the ‘Cambrian News’ the closure of Dyfi Ward “has had a deep and lasting impact” on people across Tywyn and the wider area, adding: “For many, particularly older residents and those with long-term conditions, the loss of a local inpatient ward has meant longer journeys, added stress at already difficult times, and a sense that local healthcare has been hollowed out.
“Tywyn Hospital has always played a vital role in our community, and Dyfi Ward was a key part of that provision. People understand the pressures facing the NHS, but they also rightly expect decisions about services to be transparent, evidence-based, and shaped by the needs of rural communities, not just spreadsheets.
“This public meeting was an important opportunity for residents to come together and share their experiences. Access to safe, dignified care closer to home should not be a luxury for rural areas.
“Reopening Dyfi Ward is not just about a building or a single service - it is about fairness, resilience in our local health system, and ensuring people can receive care in their own community when they need it most.”
A Tywyn Hospital Action Group spokesperson said: “BCUHB declined to attend the meeting 10 days before and overwhelming anger and frustration was reflected in the unanimous vote of no confidence in the health board.
“BCUHB keep changing their narrative, constantly making excuses not to open the ward. The latest being they have enough staff to open the ward yet will not be doing so, even though they keep telling everyone the ‘doors are still open’.
“The action group has stated previously that the so called consultation process BCUHB has begun is a sham. Predetermined so called ‘options’ do not include opening the beds.
“BCUHB is actively seeking people who agree with them and ignoring the 5,000-plus who signed the petition and even the unanimous impromptu vote last Friday.”
The action group want people to share patient experiences. A post on their Facebook page explains forms are in Tywyn Library where they can also be handed in. Emails can also be sent to [email protected].
“We are collecting real stories which will show how people have been affected by the closure of the beds here in Tywyn and we also want any experiences about lack of services, and how these have impacted on yours and others’ lives,” the post explains.
“Your information will be held in confidence and we need real evidence to support our cause.”
The meeting follows a previous one held by BCUHB in Tywyn on 16 January. Residents held a protest calling for an end to Dyfi Ward’s temporary closure. It closed in April 2023.
Commenting on that meeting, a Facebook post by BEDS - End corridor care in A and E said: “[On] Friday, 16 January, during working hours, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) held what they advertised as a “drop-in” session at the Baptist Church in Tywyn.
“If the health board hoped a poorly advertised event on a grim January workday would let them quietly tick the “community feedback” box and press on with closing the inpatient ward, they misjudged Tywyn badly. They were so unprepared for the turnout; they did not bring enough feedback forms for everyone.
“Meanwhile, a truck towing a trailer with an empty bed, covered in placards showing the community’s mistrust of the health board toured Tywyn and Aberdyfi.
“Inside the Baptist Church, 93 local residents filled the hall to give their views.
“The meeting opened with a presentation from BCUHB. They said a formal consultation would not begin until June and would conclude with recommendations in May 2027...long after this year’s election.”
It added: “BCUHB has repeatedly cited staffing as the main reason for closure and has framed things as a kind of Sophie’s Choice between inpatient beds and community services. At the meeting, they went further, claiming newly qualified nurses would not want community hospital roles because they would prefer to train in acute hospitals – an interesting conclusion when the last clearly Dyfi Ward–labelled management posts were advertised in early 2024.
“The health board also said they are “developing” three options for Tywyn Hospital, while insisting that nothing is “off the table”. It will be interesting to see how they keep inpatient beds “on the table” without developing an option that actually includes an inpatient ward, and how the public are supposed to make a properly informed choice without such an option.
“When the floor opened, the community spoke with that flash of Welsh spirit and narrative that cuts through spin. The spectre of Tryweryn was invoked, with the health board warned that, just like the flooding of that valley, closing Dyfi Ward would do irreparable harm to a proud rural community. Staff were reminded of the principle: “First, do no harm.”
“In that same spirit, an impromptu vote was held. Every person present voted emphatically and unanimously for both services and an inpatient ward – because this community knows dignity and safety in care require both.
“To try to offset concerns, BCUHB talked about Tuag Adref becoming a “wrap around” service. But if recruiting staff for the beautiful Dysynni valley is allegedly so impossible, how will there magically be enough staff to deliver intensive, personalised “hospital at home” care across such a widespread rural area?”
Paolo Tardivel, Interim Executive Director of Transformation and Strategic Planning, said: “We are continuing to listen to local people and staff as we think about the future of inpatient services at Tywyn Community Hospital. As part of this work, health board staff are attending existing face-to-face meetings in Tywyn and nearby communities to hear people’s views.
"The formal consultation has not yet started. At this stage, we are gathering feedback to help shape options that will be consulted on later in the year, including suggestions for how challenges in reopening the ward may be overcome. No decisions have been made.
“Local people continue to be cared for in new and different ways, as well as having access to inpatient care as and when needed - in addition to local, NHS-funded care home placements as appropriate. We recognise some people may need to travel further for care or to visit family and friends, and we understand how difficult that can be. We remain committed to providing as much care locally as possible.
“During the consultation phase in the summer, further face-to-face and online opportunities to get involved will be made available. In the meantime, people can share their views online or by requesting paper copies of a survey by emailing [email protected]
“The health board will look to make a decision on the future of services later this year.”
