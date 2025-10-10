Car enthusiasts gathered in mid Wales recently for the annual Mach Run.
This year's event took place on Saturday, 28 September and was supported by the local fire and rescue crew.
The annual charity event is an opportunity for car enthusiasts to gather and share their interest and passion for automation and community spirit.
This year’s event involved over 200 cars on display at the Maengwyn car park this year, before a 50-mile journey across some of Wales’ most picturesque roads, with hundreds of spectators waving and supporting drivers as they travel by.
All proceeds from the Mach Run are donated to various charities, including the Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue and the RNLI.
Since being founded in 2018, the Mach Run event has raised over £30,000 for worthy causes.
During their time at the event, the Machynlleth fire and rescue crew and Community Safety Team representatives were on hand to delivery fire safety information and guidance, recruitment information, as well as the opportunity to tour the fire engine and see the variety of firefighting and rescue equipment they use.
