A Machynlleth rapist who is serving more than six years in jail has pleaded guilty to four counts of harassment.
Matthew Edwards, now of Highdown, Highdown Lane, Sutton, Surrey, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 October.
The 44-year-old, formerly of Penrallt Street, Machynlleth, was sentenced last year to six years and nine months in prison for raping a woman in her own home in June 2023.
Edwards re-appeared before court to plead guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order in Machynlleth on 7 April, 19 June, 21 June and 10 July 2023.
Magistrates handed Edwards 26 weeks in jail to run concurrently with his current sentence.
He was also made the subject of a further restraining order.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.