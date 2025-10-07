A popular, award-winning Mid Wales visitor attraction will be featured on TV later this month.
Corris Caverns, on the fringe of the Eryri National Park at Corris, near Machynlleth, recently welcomed the film crew from the ITV Wales series ‘Coast and Country’.
Filming took place underground in the King Arthur's Labyrinth and Corris Mine Explorers attractions, as well as above ground in Welsh Legends Maze. The result can be seen on 17 October at 7pm when the programme is broadcast.
Corris Caverns, which is open daily until 2 November, also includes Welsh Legends Maze, Corris Craft Centre, Corris Café and Dyfi Distillery, which makes multi-award winning gin.
The Welsh Legends Maze, which features ancient stories of bards and fairy folk hidden inside a leafy maze, brings to life tales from the Mabinogion. Tickets can be booked at a discount when also visiting King Arthur's Labyrinth.
Ancient legends from Wales unfold with dramatic scenes, light and sound as visitors walk through the Labyrinth guided by a hooded Dark Age Boatman.
Corris Craft Centre has nine individual craft workshops where talented artists, craftspeople, designers and makers create an eclectic mix of quality products.
Corris Craft Centre is in the Dyfi UNESCO World Biosphere, the only Biosphere in Wales. It’s this very special area that inspires creative things to do Mid Wales and fuels quality craftsmanship by our artists.
Corris Mine Explorers invites visitors to follow in the footsteps of Victorian slate miners, exploring broad tunnels and cavernous chambers where the world’s finest slate was excavated and shipped around the world during its 130-year life span.
Having barely been touched since Braich Goch mine was abandoned in the 1970s, this authentic and fascinating experience is now recognised as one of the best family attractions in Wales. Visit https://www.corrismineexplorers.co.uk/ for more information.
