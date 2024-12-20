Machynlleth’s baby bank turned one year old last month.
What started as one shelf in a community centre has grown into a whole alcove of clothing rails, equipment and school uniform helping families across three counties.
One year on, families have said the project gives them a crucial “sense of security and community that’s there when we need it”.
Machynlleth resident Poppy Dent held onto the idea of a baby bank for years, but when the Taj Mahal Community Hub opened in Machynlleth in 2023 she finally saw a space to house it.
Having two small children of her own, she knew the pressures of having a young family and wanted to create a hub for resource sharing amongst parents.
Poppy, a freelance business development consultant, said: “There's so much to think about when you have a baby or young children.
“My hope was to create something that could help to alleviate some of the financial pressure families face and provide a space in the community that would help families feel supported through reciprocity.
“As people have found out about the baby bank, we have had more requests for clothing and items for children up to 11 years and have since expanded our donation requests.”
The Machynlleth Baby Bank/ Banc Babi is an unfunded volunteer-run project offering free resources to take.
The items are donated, including pre-loved equipment like slings and play mats to essential consumables like nappies, breast and maternity pads and wet wipes.
The bank now serves families across Powys, Ceredigion and Gwynedd and is collaborating with groups in Tywyn and Penparcau.
One parent who uses the bank said: “The baby bank has really helped me with a toddler car seat that’s meant I can do a childcare swap with another mum, and with various really helpful items while we’ve been budgeting like nappies (reusable and disposable), muslins, and some luxury toys too!
“I was also able to collect a bundle of things for a friend who was expecting and feeling overwhelmed about their budget and all the expenses.
“Even when I’m not actively using it it gives me a sense of security and community to know it’s there if we need it, and because we aren’t having any more kids it’s a wonderful place to pass outgrown things on to.”
Another parent praised the initiative for both reducing waste by giving “pre-loved items a second life” and for “supporting families from all backgrounds”.
Another user said it gave them “peace of mind knowing there’s a community that truly cares”.
The bank regularly offers items including nipple cream, swim nappies, blankets and towels, pram liners, bottles and bottle steamers, bath supports, pottys, pregnancy and parenting books, clothes and shoes for children from 0-12 years.
After doing some research, Poppy discovered the closest thing like a baby bank was in Newtown, making the Taj Mahal in Machynlleth in the perfect position.
She added: “It's a lot of work - more than I imagined it would be - but we're also helping more people than I imagined we could, so it's absolutely worth it.
“It feels like it's a much-needed community resource now and I hope it will continue to support families for many years to come.”
The bank welcomes donations and volunteers to help with events, donations and delivering parcels.
Donate items at the Taj Mahal Community Hub on 21 Heol Pen'Rallt, Machynlleth or get in touch via email at [email protected].