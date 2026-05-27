Machynlleth Community Church is this year celebrating its 150th anniversary and will mark the date with two special events.
There will be an open day on Wednesday, 10 June, from 10am until 4pm, where there will be a free exhibition depicting the short history of the church from the laying of the foundation stone by David Davies, Llandinam, in June 1876 through to the present day.
A small collection of original artworks created especially for the anniversary will also be on display, together with a slideshow on a large screen TV of photographs from the church archives and other sources. Free refreshments will be served throughout the day.
At 7pm in the evening a special thanksgiving service will be held with representatives from other churches in Wales and as far away as the USA, attending.
Gordon Bingham, pastor of Bethesda Evangelical Church in Hay-on-Wye, is the guest speaker and Aled Myrddin, a former elder of the church, will lead the hymn singing.
A warm welcome to both events is extended to all. If anyone has any personal memories of the church or any old photographs, do come along and share them on the 10th June.
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