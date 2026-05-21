Hundreds attended the festivities which included a whole day of events on Saturday 16 May at the Owain Glyndŵr Centre plus shows spanning most of the week around the town.
The rainbows were literal this year as the rain drizzled on and off throughout the day, but organisers say that didn’t stop the merriment.
A Balchder Machynlleth Pride spokesperson said: “Our third Pride saw over 500 people come out despite the rain, literally dancing in it, showing just how important this day of celebration and community is to everyone.
“We want to thank all our incredible-if-soggy volunteers, rain dancers, rainbow singers and waterproof tech crew for making the day possible, from the picnic and rainbow mainstage to the bubble-filled kids’ area and brilliant glitter disco closing out the night.
“See you next year!”
Pride celebrations kicked off with a literary event at the library on the Wednesday, a Lesbian Pub Quiz on the Thursday, and a packed spoken word night, Spitting Ink, at Sploj on the Friday.
Aberystwyth drag queen Serenity kept the stage warm on Saturday, welcoming local musicians, drag acts, the Machynlleth women and non-binary football team band, with a reprise of the much-loved Power Ballad Yoga from 2025.
A queer market kept attendees dry inside, plus workshops spanning from queer money to ecology to storytelling.
Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden attended the celebrations for his second year along with his dog Berty.
The Labour MP said: “It was great to attend the Balchder Machynlleth Pride this weekend. Excellent celebrations from the committee again, my thanks to them and all who took part.
“Yet another feather in the cap for Machynlleth, and an example of why their bid for Town of Culture is surely deserved.”
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