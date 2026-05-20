Residents were dismayed when news broke that the Spar-come-Post Office was to be downgraded last October.
Following a campaign from both residents and staff, the plans, which would include reducing the Post Office desks from two to one, have been shelved by Spar franchise owners AF Blakemore & Son Ltd.
They only found out that the plans had been “ruled out” after a resident submitted a Freedom of Information request to find out more details.
An Information Commissioner’s Reviewing Officer responded in a letter: “Since your original request and subsequent correspondence, there has been a material change in circumstances.
“AF Blakemore & Son Ltd, which owns the Spar store, has now decided not to progress any changes at the Machynlleth Spar and Post Office branch for the foreseeable future and all plans for any changes have been ruled out.”
Machynlleth resident Cassian Lodge is a wheelchair user and was concerned the changes would force them onto public transport to access some of the Post Office services, such as ID services, vehicle tax and travel services, all of which would have been taken away from the branch as part of the downgrade.
Cassian currently lives 15 minutes away from the Post Office on foot - the changes would have turned their journey into a three-hour round trip.
Speaking of the win, they said: “I'm relieved, because the Post Office is always busy and we wouldn't have had enough space with the proposed layout.
“It's a long way for me to the next nearest post office by public transport in a wheelchair.
“But we still need dedicated queuing space, so that people waiting for the Post Office counter don't have to keep moving out of the way for shoppers.”
In December, the town staged a protest outside the Post Office while senior management was visiting.
They presented them with a petition against the changes, signed by 700 residents.
Staff also penned a letter voicing their concerns over safety, storage space and security in cash-handling procedures.
One of those behind the protest was Jenny La, who said: “This shows when people stand together we can influence and have an impact.
“The community came together to write, petition, stand, speak, write for a common interest.
“When we stand collectively we are powerful; we may not get what we would like but working together builds community.”
A spokesperson from AF Blakemore & Son Ltd said: “We fully recognise the vital role the Post Office plays for the residents of Machynlleth and the surrounding areas, and the importance they hold in the community.
“As a family business, we are proud to work in partnership with the Post Office to ensure that these essential services remain available locally.
“Supporting our communities is at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to maintaining access for our customers.”
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