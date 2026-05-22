Nathan de Vaux has made a name for himself in his 17 short years.
In 2025, the Machynlleth lad attended the World Cups with Team GB, consistently making the top 20, with his best result placing him 15th in the world.
He became vice-British Champion in 2025 and second overall in the European Continental Series, meaning he can now enter all 2026 World Cups.
However, that’s where he’s run into trouble.
Competing as a privateer is expensive, and even though he’s been sponsored by Mudhugger and Seacat Services, and Travis Perkins in Machynlleth with materials, Nathan and his family are still struggling to cover the many costs involved.
British Cycling has stopped sending mechanic support to World Cups for British riders, meaning the family need to pay £300 per race for mechanic support, with travel costs increasing massively.
Launching a GoFundMe page, Nathan’s mum, Ina de Smet, is hoping to raise £4,500 to help get there: “It's safe to say that Nathan is ready to fulfil his goal of placing top five at World Cups, and possibly even claim the World Champion title in September.
“We are reaching out for help as Nathan really deserves a shot at competing at the highest level in his sport.
“He works incredibly hard both in training and as a trainee car mechanic to help pay for his racing.
“He also converted his own race truck to keep accommodation costs to a minimum.
“His past results indicate what's in store for this dedicated youngster.
“All he needs now is a bit of financial help to give him the springboard to a career as a Downhill Racer.”
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