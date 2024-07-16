MADHATTERS gathered in Llandysul to take part in a guided walk with the most outlandish headgear, all in a bid to raise money for Parkinson's UK Cymru.
The event, held on Sunday, 14 July, was set up to support 'Newcastle Emlyn and Tivyside Parkinson's Support Group.
Setting off from the Y Porth Hotel, and attended by exuberant walkers from all over Ceredigion and as far away as London, the Madhatters Walk for Parkinson’s aims to encourage people with and without Parkinson’s to join us and help to raise much-needed funds for local and national Parkinson’s charities.
The event has so far raised over £6,000 from the walk, raffle and donations!
Selected from the 80 walkers, Amelia aged 5 from Wiltshire won this year's painting, designed by the artist Rhiannon.
All walkers were encouraged to wear a 'mad' hat, the 'madder', the better.
All walkers received a medal and tea party drinks and cakes on completion.
There were three guided walks all starting and ending at Y Porth Hotel (Llandysul). The first walk was 30 minutes long, the second 2 hours, with the third 4 hours long.
Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Over 7,500 people in Wales have Parkinson’s.
Parkinson’s UK is the UK’s leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.
All proceeds are evenly split between Newcastle Emlyn + Tivyside Parkinson's Support Group and Parkinson's UK Cymru.