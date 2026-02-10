The Meirionnydd branch of the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) recently held its Annual General Meeting at Dolgellau Rugby Club, where members were joined by an experienced panel to discuss how greater efforts could be made to promote the Welsh brand on agricultural produce.
The panel featured FUW Farmer Director Wyn Williams, Hybu Cig Cymru Board Member and Meirionnydd farmer Emlyn Roberts, and Elain Gwilym, Secretary of the Welsh Mountain Sheep Society. The discussion was chaired by FUW Meirionnydd President Sion Ifans.
A wide range of issues and ideas were explored, including the need for stronger and more effective promotion of Welsh lamb and wool, alongside the vital role a thriving agricultural sector plays in sustaining rural Wales’ economy, communities and cultural identity.
Commenting following the meeting, FUW Meirionnydd County Executive Officer Heledd Teleri Williams said: “We are very grateful to all the panellists for sharing their valuable insights and experience, which sparked an engaging and thought-provoking discussion on the importance of promoting Welsh produce and supporting the future of rural Wales.”
