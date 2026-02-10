The Arts Council of Wales and Tŷ Cerdd have launched a £200,000 fund to strengthen traditional music in Wales.
The Cronfa Tradd Fund aims to support and develop grassroots participation and connect diverse musical traditions with communities.
It will award grants of up to £25,000 to projects that engage communities through participatory traditional music activity.
The fund responds directly to the findings of Arts Council of Wales’ 2025 Traditional Music Review, which highlighted the strength and fragility of the traditional music sector, revealing a wealth of creativity alongside a need for better connections, visibility, and support.
Eligible applicants include creative practitioners working in Welsh or global traditions based in Wales, grassroots organisers providing spaces for traditional music, and organisations partnering with creative practitioners and clearly defined target communities.
A feature of the programme is its emphasis on knowledge-sharing. Funded projects will participate in sharing sessions, creating a network for practitioners to exchange ideas, reflect on practice and contribute to the wider development of traditional music in Wales.
Applications can be made through the Tŷ Cerdd portal and will be assessed on the quality and innovation of the idea, feasibility of plans, potential impact, consideration of Welsh language, inclusivity, and alignment with fund priorities. For more information visit https://www.tycerdd.org/tradd-fund.
Dafydd Rhys, Arts Council of Wales Chief Executive said: “We're delighted to partner with Tŷ Cerdd and launch Cronfa Tradd Fund, which directly responds to the findings of the 2025 Traditional Music Review the Arts Council of Wales commissioned. This fund recognises that a thriving traditional music sector needs support at every level – from grassroots participation to visible career progression.
“By investing in participatory, community-based activity led by musicians and organisations across Wales, we're helping strengthen the entire traditional music ecosystem and ensure these vital cultural traditions remain alive and accessible for future generations."
