On Wednesday, 23 October, Meirionnydd Ramblers visit the Tarren Hills in the far south of Snowdonia.
These unassuming hills present a green and gentle face to the Dyfi Valley, with only two tops exceeding 600m. But the Tarren Hills form a fine ridge, with steep cwms on either side and some surprisingly demanding walking.
We start our walk from the village of Abergynolwyn, heading for the 634m summit of Tarrenhendre.
The ascent of the mountain’s steep grassy flanks is hard work but we are rewarded for our efforts by wonderful views over the Dyfi Estuary and to the Cambrian Mountains beyond. We continue along the undulating ridge, dropping down a little before deciding whether to descend directly through the valley or take in the second top, Tarren y Gesail, on the way back.
This is a group grade B, or B+ if second summit included, circular 10mile / 16.1 kilometre walk.
With a national grade of strenuous, the ascent for Tarrenhendre is 2067 feet / 630 metres. Adding Tarren y Gesail would involve significant further ascent.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 5pm.
Start at Abergynolwyn village car park (Grid Ref: SH677069), near the cafe. Further parking available in the nearby lay-by or side-road.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact Adrian on 01341 422893 or 07729 686572.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further details.