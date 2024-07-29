On Sunday, 4 August, Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Athog Falls and Cregennen Lakes.
The beautiful Lynnau Cregennen (Cregennan Lakes) lie on an upland plateau above the Mawddach Estuary and beneath the cliffs of Tyrrau Mawr.
Our walk today climbs up from the village Arthog to visit the lakes and the surrounding countryside.
We start briefly along the main road before turning on to a footpath towards the Mawddach Trail. We follow the trail for a while, soon turning back towards a small church.
Here we cross the road to join a footpath climbing steeply up beside the pretty Arthog Waterfalls. Emerging from the top of the gorge, we cross a small stream via an ancient clapper bridge and pass the site of Llys Bradwen, once home to Ednowain who was leader of one of the 15 tribes of Wales.
We continue along field paths to reach, and then make a circuit of, the lakes.
After a stretch along a quiet lane, a descent through a steep, wooded gully brings us back to the start.
This is a Group grade C+, circular, seven mile (11.3 kilometre), national grade moderate walk.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 3.30pm. The starting place is the lay-by on A493 below Arthog Community Centre (old school), Grid Ref: SH637141.
The starting time is when the walk commences so please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact the walk leader, Chris R, on 01341 250814 or 07531 109910.
For further information on all walks scheduled (including any pop-up walks) please visit our website, www.meiorionnyddramblers.org.uk.