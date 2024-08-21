On Thursday, 29th August, Meirionnydd Ramblers take on the Llanelltyd figure-of-eight, as they explain.
A walk through the woods and forests above Llanelltyd takes them first through the village to take a track leading uphill through partially felled forestry.
Emerging from the forest, the path continues up along the hillside to reach an open, grassy area with lovely mountain views.
Here we turn down again, dropping into Cwm yr Wnin and crossing the lane and a footbridge to reach another forest path. We follow this for some distance, passing a few mining adits on our way down and soon reaching a forestry track. After a short stretch along the track, we head back uphill, quite steeply at times, to reach the New Precipice Walk. This we follow, finally descending to Llyn Tan-y-graig and thence back down to the start.
This is a group grade C+, national grade moderate, seven mile / 11.3 kilometre circular walk.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at Llanelltyd SNPA car park (Grid Ref: SH718192).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact walk leader Liz on 01341 422223 or 07932 813137.
On Monday, 2 September they tackle Moel-y-Gest.
Although only 263 metres high, the twin-topped hill of Moel y Gest dominates its surroundings and the nearby coastal town of Porthmadog.
Its craggy ridge, with the remains of an Iron Age hillfort on the summit, offers an exhilarating walk with easy scrambles to the trig point, from where there are extensive views of the coast and the Lleyn Peninsular.
Our route sets off from the pretty seaside village of Borth-y-Gest before ascending the ridge and following it to its high point. We return some way back along the ridge before descending to cross fields and return to the start.
This is a national grade moderate, group grade C+ (with a little easy scrambling), circular walk of six miles / 9.7 kilometres.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at Borth-y-Gest car park (fee) or roadside (free of charge) at 10am (Grid ref: SH564374, postcode, LL49 9TS).
Contact walk leader Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
Please visit www,meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further more information on all walks during 2024.