A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued, affecting large parts of Gwynedd.
The Met Office say strong winds could lead to some travel disruption first thing tomorrow morning (Thursday). People are being warned to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. The Met Office say it is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, and some bus and train services affected, with journeys taking longer.
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges is likely. Announcing the weather warning, in force from 1am-9am tomorrow morning, the Met Office said: “A spell of very strong southwesterly winds will occur during the early hours of Thursday, easing from the west during the morning.
“Gusts of 50 mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts of 60 mph in exposed locations, including roads and bridges in north Wales, as well as roads passing over high ground in northern England and southern Scotland.
“These gusts will be strong enough to blow over a few trees, given that they are currently in full leaf.”
Offering advice, they said people should give themselves the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance,” they added.
“It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”