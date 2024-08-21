A man who received a suspended prison sentence for drink driving and driving while disqualified was caught driving in Gwynedd less than 24 hours later.
Police said David Ellis Jones, 61, of Egremont, Cumbria, was driving on the A487 in Llanwnda.
When he appeared in court again he was sentenced to 28 weeks.
PC Daniel Edwards said: "We see the devastating effects of those who have a total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the courts and continue to get behind the wheel after being disqualified.
“Jones clearly has no regard for the safety of other road users, with him completely ignoring the previous disqualifications that he has been issued.
“His actions not only showed a contempt for the authorities but were also selfish, dangerous and irresponsible.
“Having your licence taken from you means that the standard of your driving has put yourself and other road users at risk. This may cause an inconvenience but if you choose to continue to drive, the severity of the consequences could be life changing.
“I am glad the courts have recognised this and have sentenced him to some time in prison to reflect on his actions before he brought serious harm to himself or others.”