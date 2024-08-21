North Wales council taxpayers face higher costs than ever to fund local policing.
Home Office figures show council taxpayers will have to shell out £106 million to fund North Wales Police in 2024-25 – a real-terms rise of 5% from the £101 million paid the year before.
This is equivalent to 51% of all funding for policing in North Wales - the highest figure since local records began in 2015-16.
North Wales Police will receive £210 million – up from £195 million in 2023-24. The Government will supply the additional £104 million.
Steve Hartshorn, the Police Federation of England and Wales national chair, said: "It is disappointing to see PCCs yet again having to choose to take more money from local residents who have already paid for policing in taxes at a time when the cost of living is still biting hard on many, especially the recent energy cost increases.”
Across England and Wales, funding for all police forces rose in real terms from £15.6 billion in 2023-24 to £16.6 billion for 2024-25.
A third of that will be provided through council tax – up from £5.3 billion the year before.
John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "Hard-working Brits will expect this extra cash to deliver safer streets and more criminals behind bars.
"Police forces must make sure taxpayers' money is spent efficiently."
The PFEW has called for multi-year funding plans to allow forces to "plan ahead and make best use of economies of scale".
Mr Hartshorn added: "The current year-by-year budgeting by forces, results in a hand-to-mouth police service for the public.
"It prevents chief officers from being able to plan with any certainty, never knowing what the budget allocation for the following year will be, and disables them from creating easily made savings using multi-year purchase options and the economies of scale.
"We also call on the Government to begin the long-awaited review of the police funding formula.
"The current funding formula sees some parts of the country receive a disproportionate amount of funding compared to other parts of England and Wales."
A Home Office spokesperson said the government has committed to delivering 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and community support officers, tackling anti-social behaviour and introducing tougher powers to tackle repeat offending.
Funding beyond 24-25 will be confirmed soon, a spokesperson said, adding: “This government remains committed to ensuring police have the resources they need to tackle crime effectively."