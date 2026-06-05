Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk Llyn Barfog, Cwm Maethlon on Tuesday, 16th June.
Llyn Barfog translates as Bearded Lake and some attribute this name to the water lilies that cover its surface in late summer, whilst others claim it is named after one of King Arthur’s Knights ‘the bearded one’.
There are myths and legends surrounding the lake itself and walkers will hear more of these on the walk.
The walk to the lake will start at a car park off the minor road which runs between the A493 at Cwrt to just south of Tywyn.
The valley here is named Cwm Meathlon which is often translated as Happy Valley in recognition of the valley, which in mediaeval times was a fertile and productive area supporting an unusually large number of self sustaining farmsteads through agriculture, forestry, fishing, and mining of lead and copper.
The walk follows minor roads, grassy tracks and field paths and stony byways. On a clear day there are far reaching views across the Dyfi Valley and beyond.
There are some long ascents and descents and after heavy rain there may be some short boggy stretches, making this a strenuous walk in places.
This is a Group grade C+ circular walk.
Please advise the leader if you expect to go on this walk. Changes to the route or cancellation may be necessary depending on weather conditions.
Start time, 10am. Estimated finish, time 3pm.
Start at the car park on minor road (signed Happy Valley) between Tywyn and Cwrt (Grid Ref: SN640986). It may be possible to offer a lift from Tywyn rail station. If you need help with transport please contact leader not later than three days before walk date.
The walk is 8 miles, National Grade: Moderate, with an ascent of 1,600 feet.
Contact Gill C on 07787 835490 (text or voice message).
For further information and any changes, visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
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