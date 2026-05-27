Tickets are on sale now for Tywyn’s much-loved Reverend. W. Awdry Little Engines Weekend.
Fans of Thomas the Tank Engine and Reverend Awdry’s beloved books are set to descend on the Talyllyn Railway once again this summer as tickets are now officially on sale for the weekend.
Taking place on 18 and 19 July, the event celebrates the life and legacy of the Reverend Wilbert Awdry, creator of Thomas the Tank Engine and a long-standing Talyllyn Railway volunteer.
The weekend will be packed with nostalgic train rides, model displays, talks and special guest engines from the world of Sodor.
While previous Awdry-themed extravaganzas have become legendary among railway and Thomas fans, organisers say a new format aims to retain the warmth, friendships and shared enthusiasm that made the events so special in the first place.
Visitors will once again be able to meet Sir Handel, Rusty and Fred as the much-loved engines return to Tywyn for the weekend, alongside an intensive timetable of trains running across the historic narrow-gauge railway through the stunning Mid Wales countryside.
One service each day will be hauled by Fred, while another will feature double-headed trains for enthusiasts hoping to experience something a little different.
The event also sees the return of the hugely popular Fan Tent at Tywyn Wharf Station, offering model railway displays, multi-gauge test tracks and a welcoming gathering place for enthusiasts young and old.
Meanwhile, a special exhibition will showcase original models, artefacts, paperwork and memorabilia connected to Awdry’s works and the wider history of the railway series.
One of the highlights is expected to be the opportunity to see the Reverend W. Awdry’s famous Ffarquhar Branch model railway layout in operation, with limited pre-bookable viewing slots available across the weekend.
For those wanting to delve deeper into the real railway stories behind Sodor, new guided train experiences will pair guests with Awdry experts onboard specially themed services including ‘The Sudrian’ with Sir Handel and ‘Rusty’s Line Inspection’.
The Talyllyn Railway’s remarkable influence on Awdry’s writing remains one of the most enduring links between the real-world railway and the fictional Island of Sodor, with Sir Handel, Rusty, Skarloey and other famous narrow-gauge characters all directly inspired by Talyllyn locomotives and locations.
Evening entertainment will also take place at Tywyn’s Magic Lantern Cinema, including the first in-person reading of the Narrow Gauge Rails in Sodor lecture and newly remastered recordings of the Reverend Awdry narrating classic stories - including a live action screening of Sir Handel. On the Sunday, visitors can enjoy a special showing of Live Theatre film of Rev Awdry: The Thomas the Tank Engine Man.
A special reveal teased by organisers will also take place during the Friday evening event.
For families, enthusiasts and lifelong fans alike, the weekend promises a rare opportunity to step back into the world that inspired one of Britain’s most treasured children’s series all set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most historic preserved railways.
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