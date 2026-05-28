A new childcare building has officially been opened in Tywyn.
More children in the Tywyn area now have access to childcare and play opportunities thanks to an investment from Gwynedd Council and the Welsh Government.
The official opening of a new home for Cylch Meithrin Tŷ Mabon recently took place in the town, creating additional childcare places for local families.
Gwynedd Council said the new building has been designed to provide a welcoming, safe and inspiring environment where children can learn, play and develop through enriching experiences and high-quality care.
The opening of the new building marks an exciting step forward for the local community, with the new provision supporting children, families and the future of the Welsh language in the area.
The setting will focus on children’s well-being, learning through play, and encouraging a strong sense of belonging, creativity and curiosity.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, the Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families at Gwynedd Council, attended the official opening.
Commenting on the new facility, Cllr Trenholme said: “Opening Tŷ Mabon is a very special occasion. The council’s vision is to create a place where children can thrive, families feel supported, and the wider community benefits from high-quality childcare here in Tywyn.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped make this vision a reality, including the Welsh Government, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Property Department, Teulu Gwynedd, Cylch Meithrin Tŷ Mabon, Mudiad Meithrin, Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn and the wider community.”
Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones, who is the Gwynedd Council local member for Tywyn, also attended the opening event.”
She added: “It’s a pleasure to be here today for the official launch. Thank you to everyone involved in the project, it’s a fantastic resource for the area.”
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