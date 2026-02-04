Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk the coastal path from Criccieth to Porthmadog on Wednesday, 18 February.
The seaside town of Criccieth is dominated by the remains of Criccieth Castle standing high above the sea on a craggy headland.
The castle dates from the 1230s and played its part in wars between the Welsh and the English culminating in the rebellion of Owain Glyndwr. By contrast, the town of Porthmadog is of relatively modern origin.
In 1810 William Alexander Madocks built a great embankment, the Cob, across the estuary of the Afon Glaslyn. The thriving port of Porthmadog sprang up, shipping vast amounts of slate from the nearby quarries. Between the two towns lie sandy beaches and low cliffs along which runs the Wales Coast Path, which we will follow from Criccieth to Porthmadog.
We set off alongside the railway before dropping down to the wide, sandy beach of Black Rock Sands, stretching some two miles and providing wonderful views across the estuary towards Harlech and the mountains.
As we near the end of the Sands, we come to the headland of Ynys Cyngar. Here our path leaves the beach to continue via Borth y Gest to Porthmadog.
Regrettably, this Group grade C, National Grade Moderate circular seven mile walk is not suitable for dogs.
Please be aware that train services to and from Porthmadog are likely to be disrupted due to rail replacement work. Replacement buses will be running between Machynlleth and Porthmadog.
Start time, 9.15am, estimated finish, 3pm.
Meet at 9.15am at Bus stand 3, High Street Porthmadog Park for 9.30am bus (no 3) to Criccieth, or join the group at Cricceith Lifeboat Station (SH501380) at 10am.
Contact Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
For more information, or for any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.
