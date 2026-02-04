Two lorries collided on the mountain road near Dylife, despite the road being closed due to poor conditions.
Two large haulage vehicles had collided on the single-track road, pushing both vehicles partially off the road.
On Wednesday morning, both vehicles remained on the road as authorities worked to clear the scene.
Powys County Councillor for Glantwymyn, Elwyn Vaughan, described the “carnage” on the road, where an overturned car had also been left from a separate incident on the same stretch.
Cllr Vaughan said: “Will Powys listen to me now?
“I've already asked the Head of Highways at Powys for a meeting so a positive plan of action can be put in place.
“They need to consider new signage, perhaps electronic signs, crash barriers or a snow barrier to close the road.”
Police report that several vehicles were abandoned that same evening “due to weather causing adverse road conditions”.
However, a spokesperson for Powys County Council states the road had already been closed when the lorries crashed on 2 February.
They stated that ‘road closed’ signs were placed on the road earlier that day due to a damaged cattle grid.
The spokesperson added: “The council was notified at approximately 8pm that there had been a road traffic collision along the Dylife road involving lorries and a van, despite the signage informing motorists that the road was closed.
“The council arranged for additional signage to be placed on the road to advise motorists that the road was closed.
“The road will remain closed while the recovery of the vehicles takes place.
“It is important that motorists follow and obey road closure signs and follow the necessary diversion route.”
