Two lorries collided on the mountain road near Dylife, despite the road being closed due to poor conditions.

Authorities were called to the mountain road on the evening of Tuesday 2 February, following reports of a collision.

Two large haulage vehicles had collided on the single-track road, pushing both vehicles partially off the road.

One of the crashed lorries (left) along with an overturned car (right) from a previous incident.
One of the crashed lorries (left) along with an overturned car (right) from a previous incident. (Submitted)

On Wednesday morning, both vehicles remained on the road as authorities worked to clear the scene.

Powys County Councillor for Glantwymyn, Elwyn Vaughan, described the “carnage” on the road, where an overturned car had also been left from a separate incident on the same stretch.

Dyfed-Powys Police said no injuries were reported for either incident.

Cllr Vaughan said: “Will Powys listen to me now?

“I've already asked the Head of Highways at Powys for a meeting so a positive plan of action can be put in place.

This was the scene on the morning of Wednesday 4 February, with the road still blocked due to the collision the previou evening.
This was the scene on the morning of Wednesday 4 February, with the road still blocked due to the collision the previou evening. (Submitted)

“They need to consider new signage, perhaps electronic signs, crash barriers or a snow barrier to close the road.”

Police report that several vehicles were abandoned that same evening “due to weather causing adverse road conditions”.

However, a spokesperson for Powys County Council states the road had already been closed when the lorries crashed on 2 February.

They stated that ‘road closed’ signs were placed on the road earlier that day due to a damaged cattle grid.

A car, overturned from a previous incident. Police state no injuries were reported for either incident.
A car, overturned from a previous incident. Police state no injuries were reported for either incident. (Submitted)

The spokesperson added: “The council was notified at approximately 8pm that there had been a road traffic collision along the Dylife road involving lorries and a van, despite the signage informing motorists that the road was closed.

“The council arranged for additional signage to be placed on the road to advise motorists that the road was closed.

“The road will remain closed while the recovery of the vehicles takes place.

“It is important that motorists follow and obey road closure signs and follow the necessary diversion route.”