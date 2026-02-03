Three hundred Welsh farmers and landowners have been granted the right to legally challenge the behaviour of a windfarm developer.
A judicial review has been granted for the groups representing landowners to challenge Green GEN Cymru’s actions when trying to gain access to private land to conduct surveys for three major overhead pylon routes.
The windfarm developer, partnered with Bute Energy, is seeking to build pylons spanning 200km across four Welsh counties and into England, to connect to proposed windfarms across that area.
The judicial review will interrogate claims that the energy company acted unlawfully and with disregard for biosecurity and the environment, abuses of power and procedural impropriety in trying to gain access to private land for pylon surveys.
The two-day hearing will take place in April 2026.
Natalie Barstow, one of the landowners affected by Green GEN’s surveying, and founder of Justice for Wales, said: “This is a moment of vindication.
“For months, we have been left feeling unsafe in our own homes and stripped of our power as farmers and landowners.
“This is not a protest against renewable energy; this is about standing up for what is right.
“Our right to dignity and to have a voice, and for the future of our land, wildlife, and livelihoods.
“Since we began this battle, hundreds of other farmers and landowners across Wales have come forward with similar stories, and we’ve been supported by many generous donations to fund the legal challenge.
“We knew we weren’t alone in our concerns, but the response demonstrates it is a far wider issue than we initially feared, and why it is so important that Green GEN’s conduct and protocols are properly scrutinised.
“We said we will not be bullied into submission, and this judgment is just the first foot forward in our fight for justice.”
It comes not long after Green GEN pursued legal action against landowners in mid and west Wales who denied access to their land.
A Green GEN Cymru spokesperson said: “Our legal team continue to examine the implications of this ruling and Green GEN Cymru will not be commenting any further at this stage.
“In the meantime, undertaking routine pre-application environmental and ecological surveys is essential to ensure the potential impacts of our projects are fully understood by the business, planning inspectors, and the communities hosting this infrastructure.
“We have always sought to reach amicable access agreements with landowners and to engage extensively with local communities, ensuring all works are conducted with consideration and respect for local people and the environment.
“Developing this vital infrastructure is critical to meeting the challenges of our energy future and to building a robust, reliable energy network which enables people across Wales to benefit from a more secure energy future.
“We seek to resolve the outstanding matters soon and continue our vital work.”
In the hearing that saw the judicial review granted on 20 January, Justice Jefford also accepted an undertaking from Green GEN Cymru that it would not enter land using s.172 powers – the right given to acquiring authorities to enter land to conduct surveys or valuations under the Housing and Planning Act 2016 - until an urgent interim relief application hearing can be held.
