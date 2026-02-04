Welsh Government Housing Secretary Jayne Bryant has announced £60m in funding to boost housing delivery across Wales.
The investment includes £50m for the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP) enabling the scheme to re-open for 2026-27.
An additional £11 million has also been made available for the Land for Housing loan scheme.
The TACP programme has already supported over 2,700 homes, with 1,000 additional homes expected this year.
The Land for Housing Loan scheme aims to support the delivery of up to 850 additional homes.
The Cabinet Secretary has also reopened the RSL Low-cost Loan Scheme, putting £36m towards a scheme that is already on track to deliver over 270 new affordable homes and improvements to over 4,000 existing properties.
