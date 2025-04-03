Thursday, 27 March saw a happy group of South Meirionnydd Older People Forum members sitting down to a traditional meal to celebrate St David's with lamb pie, bara brith and welsh cakes. Much enjoyed thanks to our caterers.
Our guest was Mabon ap Gwynfor, our Senedd Member, who was welcomed by Chair, Eileen Jones.
He talked about his life growing up in various part of the world, his life as a young man and the job opportunities he took up, but he was always interested in politics, therefore he became a Senedd Member.
He said he talked a lot, listened to stories and concerns in the Tywyn area - Dysynni been the forgotten part of Gwynedd - lack of services, campaigning for our hospital, the need for more nurses, palliative care and a dentist chair, public transport diminishing, youngsters leaving the area, jobs and housing problems.
He stated it was his honour and pleasure to represent our area.
Open to questions, he had many, and answered re. doctors and the air ambulance.
Again he was thanked with heartfelt clapping from the members.