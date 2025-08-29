Our route heads out of Llwyngwril, climbing gradually on the Wales Coast Path. We follow a track through pastures, with views down to Cardigan Bay below, and continue to more open ground where we find an area of hut circles, standing stones and the remains of an ancient settlement. We descend via the old farmhouse of Cyfannedd Fawr and then more steeply through woodland, crossing the main road at Arthog and continuing along a lane to Morfa Mawddach.