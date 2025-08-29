Meirionydd
Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Llwyngwril to Barmouth (or Morfa Mawddach) on Tuesday, 9 September.
The walk is a rail ramble, taking the train from Barmouth to Llwyngwril and walking back over the hills. There is an option to shorten the route by joining the train instead at Morfa Mawddach and finishing the walk there.
Our route heads out of Llwyngwril, climbing gradually on the Wales Coast Path. We follow a track through pastures, with views down to Cardigan Bay below, and continue to more open ground where we find an area of hut circles, standing stones and the remains of an ancient settlement. We descend via the old farmhouse of Cyfannedd Fawr and then more steeply through woodland, crossing the main road at Arthog and continuing along a lane to Morfa Mawddach.
Those continuing to Barmouth can now enjoy an airy stroll across the iconic Barmouth Bridge, with amazing views inland along the estuary.
This is a Group grade C+ linear walk of approximately 8 miles finishing in Barmouth, 7 miles finishing at Morfa Mawddach.
Start at 10.45am, finish at 4.30pm.
Start outside Barmouth Station (coast side). Meet at 10.45am for the 10.59am train to Llwyngwril, or join the train at Morfa Mawddach (SH629141) at 11.03am.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this National Grade: Moderate walk.
Contact Alun for more information on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further info/changes that may occur.
