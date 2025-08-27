On Saturday, 23 August, Barmouth Bowling Club hosted both the men’s and ladies’ doubles competitions.
After the knockout rounds, the men’s finalists were John Johnson and partner Roy Burford against Charles Martin and his partner Alex Couper. John and Roy took the lead from the onset and maintained throughout the match.
The ladies through to the final were Julie Taylor and her partner Mandy Johnson v Mari O’Rourke and her partner Pauline Owen. A close game at the onset, however Mari and Pauline went ahead to win.
