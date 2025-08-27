Author Philip Gwynne Jones is coming to Aberaeron.
Gwisgo Bookworm will welcome him to the Royal British Legion Hall on Wednesday, 10 September at 7pm.
You can buy tickets online or at the shop. Tickets cost £5 for entry only,
£12 to include a paperback or £22 to include Philip’s new book ‘Magus of Sicily’ in hardback.
Niki Brewer, one of Gwisgo Bookworm's owners, said: “Philip Gwynne Jones is coming to talk to us about how he became a writer, and about his wonderful series of thrillers set in Venice, which is where he lives. And he also now has started a new series set in Sicily.”
For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.gwisgobookworm.co.uk/upcoming-events-2025/
