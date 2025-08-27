Barmouth Walking Festival will take place from 13-22 September.
The event website explains how Barmouth Walking Festival has been encouraging visitors to experience the beauty of South Eryri on foot for over 20 years, guided by experienced and knowledgeable leaders.
“This year is no exception, offering a varied programme of walks ranging from challenging all day hikes, to walking for wellness and mindfulness, as well as foraging. Also back on our schedule, is our ever popular Woodland Trust walk.
“Walkers meet at the Carousal Café at least 15 minutes before their walk departure time. Registration and departure times are listed against each walk below. There are several reasons for encouraging walkers to convene at the café. One is to allow the sharing of transport which has the advantage of reducing the number of vehicles trying to park in very limited spaces as well as minimising our environmental impact. We understand that sometimes it is difficult for walkers to come into Barmouth to register prior to their walks and we are happy for those impacted to meet the group at the start, at the advertised walk start time.
“The café will open at 8am during the festival.”
A full list of walks can be found at https://www.barmouthwalkingfestival.co.uk/ with details of distance and grades. All walks have been graded to give guidance, and calculated on an average walking speed of 1 to 2mph and take account of the gradients involved, the terrain to be encountered as well as normal weather conditions. The grades are: A ++ : Extremely Hard, A : Hard, B : Moderate, C : Easy.
Please note that most walks take place in the surrounding hills and involve some ascents, and Barmouth is surrounded by hills.
Under 16’s are welcome on easy and moderate walks when accompanied by a parent/guardian. People 16 and over are welcome on all walks.
