“Walkers meet at the Carousal Café at least 15 minutes before their walk departure time. Registration and departure times are listed against each walk below. There are several reasons for encouraging walkers to convene at the café. One is to allow the sharing of transport which has the advantage of reducing the number of vehicles trying to park in very limited spaces as well as minimising our environmental impact. We understand that sometimes it is difficult for walkers to come into Barmouth to register prior to their walks and we are happy for those impacted to meet the group at the start, at the advertised walk start time.