On Monday, 2 December, Meirionnydd Ramblers go below the Rhinogs.
They start out heading north on a forest track until they reach a footpath leading to Hafod Gynfal.
Depending on the weather they may make a detour past the farmhouse to an open spot with an all-round view from the Arenigs to Cadair Idris.
Returning to the forest track they will start walking southwards until they reach Nant Llyn-du. Here they will make a detour to the waterfall, Pistyll Gwyn.
Returning again to the track, they continue southwards until they come to a made-up footpath through the woods which will take them out to the Rhinog Nature Reserve.
Here they follow a very narrow path, which is stoney or muddy in places, towards Bwlch Drws Ardudwy, eventually joining another path to reach the cairn at the top of the pass. If walkers are lucky they may see wild goats or ravens.
Turning round at the cairn we head back down into the (now cleared) forest to join a forest track and follow it past Craigddu Isaf and back to the cars.
If the weather is bright, sunglasses or a peaked hat are recommended to more easily see where you are putting your feet, as the ascent will be towards the low winter sun.
Conversely, if the weather is bad they will not take the footpaths leading to the nature reserve and the Bwlch but continue on forest tracks. This will shorten the walk by about a mile but at least ensure walkers don’t end up with muddy feet
This is a group grade C circular 6 mile / 9.7 kilometre
national grade moderate walk with an ascent of 820 ft / 250 metres.
It starts at 10.30am and finishes at approximately 2.30pm.
Start at the parking area near Graigddu Isaf (Grid Ref: SH684301). The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact John on 01766 540891.
On Tuesday, 10 December the next Meirionnydd Ramblers walk starts by following the Afon Y Glyn, the quietest and least well known of the river valleys near Harlech, and continues using a short stretch of road to the village of Soar before returning to our starting point in Glan Y Wern.
Crossing the A496 to cross a bridge and turning left to commence the walk on the riverside path, another bridge will take them via a minor road to pass a cottage, Gefail y Cwm.
The Afon y Glyn runs for about two miles in a north easterly direction.
A coffee break will be taken on Pont Dolorgan, probably about an hour into the walk.
Leaving the valley they take a short stretch of road to pass Llyn Tecwyn Isaf and onwards to the village of Soar, via Coed Garth-byr.
Passing through Soar they will turn left on to a path leading us through woodland to where they started the walk.
If the weather is fine it is possible to extend the walk along the embankment of the Afon y Glyn to the Afon Dwyryd. Seats are available overlooking the estuary towards Portmeirion. This would increase the length of the walk by two miles.
This is a group grade D, circular, 4 mile / 6.4 kilometre, national grade leisurely walk, starting at 10.30am
and finishing at approximately 1pm.
Start in the layby just beyond hamlet of Glan y Wern, on the east side of A496 (Grid Ref: SH606350).
Once again, the start time is when the walk commences so arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
Contact the leader, Carol (07789 740426) in case of bad weather.
For further info please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk