Gwynedd’s Porthdinllaen is a destination dupe for Hout Bay, South Africa, according to holidaycottages.co.uk.
They say Porthdinllaen offers a comparable coastal experience.
Both known for their sandy beaches and rugged cliffs, each offer a vibrant local atmosphere with bustling harbours and opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, water sports, and wildlife watching.
Shannon Keary, holidaycottages.co.uk Digital PR Manager said: “For many people, summer brings the temptation of a beach holiday, however, travel enthusiasts don’t have to travel internationally to experience crystal-clear waters and beautiful sandy beaches hidden between towering cliffs as there are many comparable spots in the UK.”
