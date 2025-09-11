Dwyfor Meirionydd MP Liz Saville Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor will host a coffee morning and drop-in session in Porthmadog giving residents the opportunity to meet with them whilst raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The event will be at Y Ganolfan Porthmadog between 10am and 12pm on Friday, 26 September.
Macmillan coffee mornings have been supporting people living with cancer since 1990 and more than 98 per cent of Macmillan’s funding comes directly from donations.
Since 1990, more than 1.2m coffee mornings have been hosted across the UK which has raised around £300m for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The MP and MS said: “Macmillan coffee mornings are great fundraising events which take place in homes, schools, and workplaces throughout Gwynedd.
“It’s both a social activity where people can get together and chat over a cuppa, and an opportunity to raise money for charity.
“We are looking forward to hosting our own coffee morning drop-in at the Ganolfan in Porthmadog where local people can call in and talk to us over a cup of tea and cake.
“Macmillan are out there in our communities, providing personal, one-to one care and support to people living with cancer and their loved ones.
“Our staff and ourselves look forward to welcoming you to our coffee morning in Porthmadog on the 26th of September and hope you’ll join us to support Macmillan and the invaluable work they do helping local families and individuals affected by cancer.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.