A 42-year-old man has been sent to prison for assaulting an emergency worker at a campsite in Gwynedd.
Mark Christopher Axon has been sentenced to 10 weeks in prison following an incident in Porthmadog on Sunday, 24 August.
North Wales Police (NWP) say Axon was convicted following his arrest at a campsite in Morfa Bychan for assaulting an emergency worker, being drunk and disorderly, and being in possession of a controlled Class B substance.
Releasing this information on their NWP Gwynedd South Facebook page, along with a picture of Axon, a police spokesperson said: “We thank the community and all those who assisted officers during the investigation. Your support continues to play a vital role in helping us keep Gwynedd South safe.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.