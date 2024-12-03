An annual Lampeter literary lunch this year hosted the esteemed crime novelist Lindsay Ashford.
The Ceredigion Association of National Trust Members (CANTM) annual literary lunch they were “delighted” to host Wales’ own Sherlock Holmes for a talk on her years as a journalist and crime writer.
The well-known writer spoke of her 13 novels which have sold 800,000 copies worldwide, including her new release Through the Mist.
Lindsey Hobson, chair of CANTM, said of the lunch at Falcondale Hotel: “After a delicious lunch, we very much enjoyed listening to Lindsay outlining a little of her career to date and an introduction to her varied output.
“Members were able to see the new book and we might anticipate a flurry of mystery reading by those who hadn't previously come across Lindsay or a catch-up of work by this excellent author!
“A most enjoyable occasion.”
Former ‘Cambrian News’ reporter Lyndsey Ashford, who has lived in Wales for three decades, started her career as a writer after studying criminology at Cambridge University.
Her most famous works are a five-book series of novels about a forensic psychologist in Cornwall.
Ashford’s novels often have an element of the 'ghostly' or 'unnatural' about them and she has taken that up again with her latest work, Through the Mist, which centres again on a dilapidated cottage at the rather mysterious Zennor Carn bound up with the myths and legends of Cornwall.
This cottage was inhabited by Aleister Crowley.
Unsettling happenings provide perhaps unanswerable backgrounds and one could think that the misty past is still with us if we were to know where to look.
CANTM’s December meeting will host Christmas festivities at Llanerchaeron.