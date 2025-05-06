“By choosing varieties listed on the Register when planting apple trees, people will not only have a tree that is suitable to the changeable Welsh climate and resistant to the diseases which are more prevalent in western Britain, but they will also be helping to safeguard Welsh cultural heritage as we strive to do here at Llanerchaeron.” A list of the 29 apple varieties designated by the National Register of Welsh Apple Varieties can be found on the National Trust website: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/llanerchaeron/visiting-the-garden-at-llanerchaeron