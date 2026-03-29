New picnic tables are to be installed in a popular Cardigan park thanks to the efforts of a local group.
After 9 months of negotiations with the Town and County Councils ,Friends of Netpool Park have been granted permission to put up three picnic tables which were donated in May 2025 by Dwr Cymru.
Morgan Sindall, the contractors for the new Welsh Water Sewage Works have agreed to install them.
To celebrate this wonderful news they are asking local outlets to donate daffodils, or other spring flowering bulbs.
Trefhedyn Garden Centre inNewcastle Emlyn has already donates two large trays of tete a tete daffodils, ready for planting.
Rose Barter of Friends of Netpool Park said: ‘We were really moved bytheir response, as they are not based in Cardigan. It was really generous of them to make this donation.”
Fisherman’s Rest Cafe also gave a donation of bulbs.
The Friends of Netpool Park meet on Wednesdays each week at 10am in thePark to carry out gardening tasks
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