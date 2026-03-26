One of the longest-running spoken word events in Wales will launch its first poetry anthology this April.
Cardigan’s Cellar Bards, launch ‘Open Heart Microphone’ at the Cellar on 10 April. Doors open at 7.30pm.
The anthology features work from 23 poets who attend the monthly open mic event, and guest poets such as Jo Bell, Christina Thatcher, Tracey Rhys and Karl Beer.
Anthology editor Karen Gemma Brewer said: “This summer marks 20 years since regular spoken word events started at The Cellar and with the continued support of our generous host, Steve even has a poem in the anthology, we hope to continue for at least another 20.”
Cellar Bards, on the second Friday of every month except January and August, often features an established guest poet, but also welcomes new and experienced performers to sign up for open mic slots.
Thanks to support from Literature Wales, this year’s line-up of guest poets includes Gillian Clarke, Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch, Patrick Jones, Rhian Elizabeth, Kate Noakes. “But we also have an astounding wealth of published poets amongst our regulars, including Jackie Biggs, Dave Urwin, Ron Geaves, who all feature in the anthology,” Karen added.
The title ‘Open Heart Microphone’ is a play on open mic while also recognising how poets open their hearts when pouring out their words under the spotlight.
“It takes a lot of courage to walk in, sign up for a slot and then deliver on the Cellar stage in front of an audience,” said Karen.
“But a number of people have developed their creative voices inspired by their Cellar Bards experience and it was certainly the launchpad for my career.”
The anthology costs £5 with proceeds going to The Cellar Bards. It is available from bookshops, the Castle Café, on Books Council of Wales website and www.gwisgobookworm.co.uk.
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