One-woman musical comedy, Blodwen Rocks the Boat is coming to Cardigan.
Satire, original songs and warm storytelling explore modern ideas of work, ambition and success - and what happens when we dare to question them.
Blodwen has the job, the city life, the sense she’s finally ‘made it’, but a corporate away day at sea changes everything.
Directed by Paulus the Cabaret Geek, and accompanied by musician and composer Andy Campbell Smith, the show reminds us that success isn’t always about climbing higher.
Welsh cabaret performer Emily Davis, who has built a strong following for her character-led solo shows, said: This is my biggest show yet, I really can’t wait to see the response.”
Blodwen Rocks the Boat is at Mwldan on 22 April, 8pm.
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