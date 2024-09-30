Hundreds of people living with sight loss have attended an open day organised by the North Wales Blind Association in Porthmadog.
The society has previously organised a number of similar days in locations similar to the Venue in Llandudno, Portmeirion and the Royal Oak in Welshpool, Powys.
This time the event was held at Y Ganolfan, Porthmadog on 26 September so people from south Gwynedd as well as mid Wales had the opportunity to attend.
Many also came from Ceredigion.
The intention was to show everyone the latest equipment available including electronic devices.
A large number of agencies and companies were present all under the same roof so that users had the opportunity to test the equipment as well as learn about the different services available.
Among the agencies and services that were there to display their equipment and support were VisionAid Technologies Ltd, HumanWare, Specsavers, Eryri walking club, Macular Society, Guide Dogs Cymru, RSBC, RNIB Cymru, Gofal a Thrwsio Gwynedd a Môn, Gwynedd Council, North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Blind Veterans UK and Maximus UK.
Lisa Lee, Blind Vets UK, said: "It's been a very busy day and I'm looking forward to the next one."
Eleri Griffiths, Gofal a Thrwsio Gwynedd a Môn: "We've had a great day."
Rachel Llewelyn, RNIB Cymru: "I've been talking to a lot of people all day."
Jenny Dogan, Specsavers: "It's been a great day."
Jonathan Potts, Vision Aid: "It's great to see so many people asking for help."
North Wales Society of the Blind chief executive Steven Thomas said: "We are extremely proud to have seen and helped over 200 people at our Open Day in Porthmadog.
“The feedback we have received from everyone has been very positive. I would like to thank Bethan Sage Williams for organising such a popular and successful event."